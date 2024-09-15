Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,600 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the August 15th total of 369,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BGXX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 652,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,174. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Bright Green has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Saleem Elmasri sold 398,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $79,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,201,227 shares in the company, valued at $240,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Green stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Free Report) by 797.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,337 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Bright Green worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

