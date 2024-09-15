British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the August 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
British American Tobacco stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.
About British American Tobacco
