Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.37% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $86,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $211.95 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $223.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

