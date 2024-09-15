Brokerages Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) PT at GBX 171.25

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 171.25 ($2.24).
Several analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Insider Transactions at Centrica
Centrica Stock Up 0.5 %
CNA stock opened at GBX 117.90 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.84. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 116.15 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Centrica Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Centrica’s payout ratio is 1,818.18%.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
