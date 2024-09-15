Brokerages Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) PT at GBX 171.25

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 171.25 ($2.24).

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrica

Insider Transactions at Centrica

Centrica Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £1,982.47 ($2,592.48). In other news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.47 ($2,592.48). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £1,616.57 ($2,113.99). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 112,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,800,018. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at GBX 117.90 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.84. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 116.15 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Centrica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Centrica’s payout ratio is 1,818.18%.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.