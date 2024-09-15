Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) PT at $292.00

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.59.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:EFX opened at $306.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $308.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.19.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $257,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $2,967,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 66.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Equifax by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

