Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target at $25.92

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Flywire alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Flywire

Flywire Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. Flywire has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $155,667.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,351 shares in the company, valued at $31,377,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,966 shares of company stock valued at $480,143 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.