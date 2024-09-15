Brokerages Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,751. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

