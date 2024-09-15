BT Group (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $148.20

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 147.15 ($1.92), with a volume of 46767789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.25 ($1.90).

BT Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.31. The firm has a market cap of £14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,635.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 198,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75), for a total value of £266,039.58 ($347,900.59). 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Articles

