Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Shares Up 1.9%

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 65.44 and last traded at 64.92. 68,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 31,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at 63.71.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $963.93 million and a P/E ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is 61.82 and its 200 day moving average is 55.20.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported 2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

