Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,880,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,678,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,210.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig W. Coltman purchased 600,000 shares of Bushveld Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,846.21). In other news, insider Craig W. Coltman purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,846.21). Also, insider Craig W. Coltman bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,538.51). 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

