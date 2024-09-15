Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of down low-single-digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.000-4.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Caleres Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. Caleres has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

