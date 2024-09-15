Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,940 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $91,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $979,890,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,004,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CP opened at $86.32 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

