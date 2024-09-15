Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FROG. TD Cowen cut their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. FBN Securities began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.28.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 536,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,183,639.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,697,242 shares in the company, valued at $245,520,891.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 536,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,639.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,040 shares of company stock worth $6,818,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

