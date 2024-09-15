Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

CRNCY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 1,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.