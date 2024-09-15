Cardano Price Hits $0.35 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and approximately $156.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.26 or 0.04031030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00042016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

