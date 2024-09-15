CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $26.12.
About CareCloud
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.