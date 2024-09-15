CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

