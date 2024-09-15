Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Short Interest Update

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Carnarvon Energy stock remained flat at C$0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. Carnarvon Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.16.

Carnarvon Energy Company Profile

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

