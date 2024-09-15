Casper (CSPR) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $155.98 million and $6.58 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,905,275,505 coins and its circulating supply is 12,302,017,678 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,903,548,238 with 12,300,371,152 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01228799 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,287,673.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

