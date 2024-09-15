CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Down 0.2%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $124.50 and last traded at $125.20. Approximately 645,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,806,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

CAVA Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 298.81 and a beta of 3.34.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $8,190,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $38,665,234.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,165 shares of company stock valued at $49,526,186.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after buying an additional 3,119,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,225,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after buying an additional 492,667 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

