CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 527 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 527 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Price Performance
ADBE stock opened at $536.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $553.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.83.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
