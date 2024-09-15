CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

