CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,322.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

SCZ opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

