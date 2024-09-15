CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 227,009 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $78,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

