Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE opened at $209.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.95.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

