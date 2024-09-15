Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Central Puerto Price Performance
CEPU opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.26. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 52.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Central Puerto
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.