Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CEPU opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.26. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 52.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Central Puerto by 1,441.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

