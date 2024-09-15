CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Short Interest Update

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance
CEROW remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,416. CERo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About CERo Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CERo Therapeutics
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.