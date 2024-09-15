CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Short Interest Update

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance

CEROW remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,416. CERo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead development candidate is CER-1236, an autologous T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

