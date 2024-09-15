CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 76,561 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at $7,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock remained flat at $11.08 during trading on Friday. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,369. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

