Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in August

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,754,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 2,169,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
CMPNF stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.