Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Chemung Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $46.96. 10,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemung Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 764 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $33,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,926 shares in the company, valued at $174,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

