Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Trading Up 4.8%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,950,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

