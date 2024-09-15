China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $35.49.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.