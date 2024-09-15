China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $35.49.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Mengniu Dairy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.