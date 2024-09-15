China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in August

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,079,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 11,666,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Minsheng Banking Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGMBF remained flat at $0.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
