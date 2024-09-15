Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3341 per share. This is a boost from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

