Christina Keller Sells 1,400 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,754.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christina Keller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Christina Keller sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00.

Independent Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $33.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $702.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBCP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

