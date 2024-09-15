CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:CHSCN)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

CHS Stock Up 0.7 %

CHSCN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 17,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,609. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

