CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:CHSCN)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
CHS Stock Up 0.7 %
CHSCN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 17,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,609. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $26.90.
CHS Company Profile
