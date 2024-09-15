Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Insider Taylor Sandison Sells 924 Shares

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) insider Taylor Sandison sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $10,755.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.89. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 109.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CDTX Free Report ) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

