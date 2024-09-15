Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,185,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 1,572,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.1 days.
Cineplex Stock Down 0.9 %
CPXGF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,922. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25.
