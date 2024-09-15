Clear Investment Research LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

