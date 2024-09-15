Clear Investment Research LLC Has $122,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,218,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 505,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,085,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LMT opened at $569.91 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $578.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

