Clear Investment Research LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DGRO stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

