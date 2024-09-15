ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Down 68.1% in August

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ClearOne Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 29,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.80.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

