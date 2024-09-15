Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CLVLY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.0299 dividend. This is a positive change from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

