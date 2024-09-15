Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $837.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 837 ($10.95) and traded as low as GBX 817 ($10.68). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 837 ($10.95), with a volume of 11,048,592 shares traded.
Clipper Logistics Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £869.17 million and a PE ratio of 37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 837 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 837.
Clipper Logistics Company Profile
Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.
