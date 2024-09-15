Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

