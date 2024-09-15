CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Lifted by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $216.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.59. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

