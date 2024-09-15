Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 923,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 399.3 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS COCSF traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $8.13. 11,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

