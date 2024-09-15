Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Lessened by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

