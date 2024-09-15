Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CGNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Stock Up 10.0 %

CGNT stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $498.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 416,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,020,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,827,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 553,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $3,493,159.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,292,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 416,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,621,052.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,827,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 91.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.