Coin98 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.74 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $100.28 million and $5.74 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001590 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002129 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

