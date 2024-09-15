Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after buying an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $216.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

